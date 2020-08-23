Prayer for the United States of America by Archbishop Viganò





Almighty and Eternal God, King of Kings and Lord of Lords: graciously turn your gaze to us who invoke You with confidence.
Bless us, citizens of the United States of America; grant peace and prosperity to our Nation; illuminate those who govern us so that they may commit themselves to the common good, in respect for Your holy Law.
Protect those who, defending the inviolable principles of the Natural Law and Your Commandments, must face the repeated assaults of the Enemy of the human race.
Keep in the hearts of Your children courage for the truth, love for virtue and perseverance in the midst of trials.
Make our families grow in the example that Our Lord has given us, together with His Most Holy Mother and Saint Joseph in the home of Nazareth; give to our fathers and mothers the gift of Strength, to educate wisely the children with which you have blessed them.
Give courage to those who, in spiritual combat, fight the good fight as soldiers of Christ against the furious forces of the children of darkness.
Keep each one of us, O Lord, in your Most Sacred Heart, and above all He whom Your Providence has placed at the head of our Nation.


Bless the President of the United States of America, so that aware of his responsibility and his duties, he may be a knight of justice, a defender of the oppressed, a firm bulwark against Your enemies, and a proud supporter of the children of light.
                    

Place the United States of America and the whole world under the mantle of the Queen of Victories, our Unconquered Leader in battle, the Immaculate Conception. It is thanks to her, and through your Mercy, that the hymn of praise rises to you, O Lord, from the children whom you have redeemed in the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.
                                       



Comentarios

Publicar un comentario

Entradas más populares de este blog

A “Binding Prayer” Seeking Heavenly Protection from the Evils of the Day

Imagen
Our Lady Help of Christians
Our times with many social, cultural and geophysical catastrophes are often described as “apocalyptic”. Perhaps so, but certainly they are diabolic. It would be well to pray for one another, our priests, our Chapel and school, often, daily, that the lot of us be protected from evil forces seeking our confusion and destruction. Follows is a short “binding prayer” seeking heavenly protection from the evils of the day: 

“Lord Jesus Christ, I pray that Thou wouldst cover us, our families, friends, communities, those who pray for us and their families and all our properties and possessions with Thy love and Thy Most Precious Blood and surround all of us with Thy heavenly Angels, Saints, and the mantle of our Blessed Mother. I ask thee to render all spirits ineffective and impotent in attempting to take revenge against any one of us in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.”
Leer más

Novena to the Precious Blood

Imagen
You can pray one of these two novenas (June 22-30)




I. Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus

O my God, I beg of Thee in union with the Immaculate Heart of Mary, through the merits of the Precious Blood offered in every Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world, to grant that this day one mortal sin may be averted, one soul in doubt may be converted to the truth, one soul about to die in sin may receive the grace of repentance and a happy death, and the deliverance of that soul in Purgatory which is nearest Heaven.

I wish by this offering to console the Heart of Jesus in agony for the souls lost through the teaching of error against the True Church of Jesus Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

O Mary, Mother of Sorrows, I beseech thee, by the inexpressible tortures thou did endure at the death of thy Son, offer to the Eternal Father, in my place, thy Beloved Son all covered with Blood and Wounds for the grace of_____________________


II Novena to the Precious Blood of Jesus:

By the Voice of Thy Blood, O Je…
Leer más

Prayer For Protection Through The Precious Blood Of Jesus

Imagen
Lord JESUS, by faith in your merits, I now take your precious blood and sprinkle it over myself and my family right from the crown of my head to the very soles of my feet. I claim total and complete protection for my life and my family. Lord JESUS, keep me free today from evil, sin, temptation, Satan’s attacks and afflictions, fear of darkness, fear of man, sickness, diseases, doubts, anger, all calamities and from all that is not of thy Kingdom.
Fill me Lord JESUS with gift of your Holy SPIRIT and grant me the gift of wisdom, knowledge, understanding and discernment so that I will live today in your glory by doing that which is right.
I praise you, Jesus
I Thank you, Jesus
I Love you, Jesus
I Adore you, Jesus
Holy Spirit, you makes me see everything, and shows me the way to reach my ideals, you who gives me the divine gift to forgive and forget the wrong that is done to me, and you who are in all instances of my life with me, I in this short dialogue want to thank you for everything an aff…
Leer más