Prayer For Protection Through The Precious Blood Of Jesus



Lord JESUS, by faith in your merits, I now take your precious blood and sprinkle it over myself and my family right from the crown of my head to the very soles of my feet. I claim total and complete protection for my life and my family. Lord JESUS, keep me free today from evil, sin, temptation, Satan’s attacks and afflictions, fear of darkness, fear of man, sickness, diseases, doubts, anger, all calamities and from all that is not of thy Kingdom.

Fill me Lord JESUS with gift of your Holy SPIRIT and grant me the gift of wisdom, knowledge, understanding and discernment so that I will live today in your glory by doing that which is right.

I praise you, Jesus

I Thank you, Jesus

I Love you, Jesus

I Adore you, Jesus

Holy Spirit, you makes me see everything, and shows me the way to reach my ideals, you who gives me the divine gift to forgive and forget the wrong that is done to me, and you who are in all instances of my life with me, I in this short dialogue want to thank you for everything an affirm once more that I never want to be separated from you no matter how great the material desire may be. I want to be with you and my loved ones in your Perpetual Glory.

(MENTION YOUR REQUEST)

Thank you, Holy Spirit for your love towards me and my loved ones.

AMEN

