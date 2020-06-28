A “Binding Prayer” Seeking Heavenly Protection from the Evils of the Day




Our times with many social, cultural and geophysical catastrophes are often described as “apocalyptic”. Perhaps so, but certainly they are diabolic. It would be well to pray for one another, our priests, our Chapel and school, often, daily, that the lot of us be protected from evil forces seeking our confusion and destruction. Follows is a short “binding prayer” seeking heavenly protection from the evils of the day: 

 “Lord Jesus Christ, I pray that Thou wouldst cover us, our families, friends, communities, those who pray for us and their families and all our properties and possessions with Thy love and Thy Most Precious Blood and surround all of us with Thy heavenly Angels, Saints, and the mantle of our Blessed Mother. I ask thee to render all spirits ineffective and impotent in attempting to take revenge against any one of us in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.”

