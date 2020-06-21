Prayer to St. Aloysius for Purity



O blessed Aloysius, adorned with angelic graces, I thy most unworthy suppliant recommend specially to thee the chastity of my soul and body, praying thee by thy angelic purity to plead for me with Jesus Christ the Immaculate Lamb, and His most holy Mother, Virgin of virgins, that they would vouchsafe to keep me from all grievous sin. O never let me be defiled with any stain of fleshly sin; but when thou dost see me in temptation, or in danger of falling, then far from my heart remove all bad thoughts and unclean desires, and awaken in me the memory of eternity to come and Jesus crucified: impress deeply in my heart a sense of the holy fear of God; and thus kindling in me the fire of Divine love, enable me so to follow thy footsteps here on earth, that in heaven with thee I may be made worthy to enjoy the vision of our God for ever. Amen.

One Pater Noster and one Ave Maria.


