Prayer to Saints Cosmas and Damian for Healing

Patron Saints of Physicians, Surgeons, and Pharmacists.

Feast Day: 26 September





O Saints Cosmas and Damian, we honor and venerate you with all the humility and interior affection of our hearts.

We invoke you, glorious martyrs of Jesus Christ, who during life exercised the art of healing with admirable charity and sacrifice, curing the incurable and ministering to dangerous illnesses, not so much with the aid of medicine and skill, but by the invocation of the all-powerful Name of Jesus Christ.

Now that you are more powerful in heaven, graciously bestow your merciful glance upon us miserable and afflicted souls; and at the sight of the many ills which oppress us, the many spiritual and corporal diseases that surround us, hasten your help. Assist us, we pray, in every distress.

We do not ask for ourselves only, but for all our relatives, families, friends, and enemies, so that, restored to health of soul and body, we can give glory to God, and honor to you, our saintly protectors.



