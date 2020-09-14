Prayer to our Lady of Sorrows for the conversion of sinners









Oh! afflicted Mother, dearest Mother, what made thee stand beneath the Cross? It was love for Jesus—it was also love for sinners. Like Jesus thou didst willingly offer thyself, amid the horrors of Calvary, for poor sinners. Oh! then by the Blood of Jesus—by thy own tears—-by His sufferings and thy sorrows, look down upon sinners and bring them to thy dying Son that He may triumph in their repentance and perseverance. Especially do thou lead to Jesus and to pardon our friends and relations. Oh! remember, dear Mother, that word of Jesus,“I thirst.” For what did He thirst but for the salvation of souls? Remember how He prayed for His executioners and how He absolved the dying thief. Remember too, sweet Mother, that it was amid the agonies of thy dying Son, and amid thy own unutterable grief, that Jesus spoke those wondrous words,“ Mother, behold thy son.” “Son, behold thy Mother.”—Oh! we then are thy children—thou art our Mother.

Sinners are thy children—‘thou art their Mother. To thy loving heart we commend the poor sinner. Pray for us, most loving, most dear, and most sorrowful Virgin Mary.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be.