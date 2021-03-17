Engage in this Spiritual Combat. Arise Today ! And Fight for Christ with the protection of St. Patrick's Breastplate

    


Engage in this Spiritual Combat. Arise Today !  And Fight for Christ with the protection of  St. Patrick's Breastplate.

The following is a literal translation from the old Irish text:
☘️☘️☘️

I bind to myself today 
The strong virtue of the Invocation of the Trinity:
I believe the Trinity in the Unity
The Creator of the Universe.

I bind to myself today
The virtue of the Incarnation of Christ with His Baptism,
The virtue of His crucifixion with His burial,
The virtue of His Resurrection with His Ascension,
The virtue of His coming on the Judgement Day.

I bind to myself today
The virtue of the love of seraphim,
In the obedience of angels,
In the hope of resurrection unto reward,
In prayers of Patriarchs,
In predictions of Prophets,
In preaching of Apostles,
In faith of Confessors,
In purity of holy Virgins,
In deeds of righteous men.
 Shamrock/Clover
I bind to myself today
The power of Heaven,
The light of the sun,
The brightness of the moon,
The splendour of fire,
The flashing of lightning,
The swiftness of wind,
The depth of sea,
The stability of earth,
The compactness of rocks.

I bind to myself today
God's Power to guide me,
God's Might to uphold me,
God's Wisdom to teach me,
God's Eye to watch over me,
God's Ear to hear me,
God's Word to give me speech,
God's Hand to guide me,
God's Way to lie before me,
God's Shield to shelter me,
God's Host to secure me,
Against the snares of demons,
Against the seductions of vices,
Against the lusts of nature,
Against everyone who meditates injury to me,
Whether far or near,
Whether few or with many.
Shamrock/Clover 
I invoke today all these virtues
Against every hostile merciless power
Which may assail my body and my soul,
Against the incantations of false prophets,
Against the black laws of heathenism,
Against the false laws of heresy,
Against the deceits of idolatry,
Against the spells of women, and smiths, and druids,
Against every knowledge that binds the soul of man.

Christ, protect me today
Against every poison, against burning,
Against drowning, against death-wound,
That I may receive abundant reward.
Christ with me, Christ before me,
Christ behind me, Christ within me,
Christ beneath me, Christ above me,
Christ at my right, Christ at my left,
Christ in the fort,
Christ in the chariot seat,
Christ in the poop [deck],
Christ in the heart of everyone who thinks of me,
Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks to me,
Christ in every eye that sees me,
Christ in every ear that hears me.

I bind to myself today
The strong virtue of an invocation of the Trinity,
I believe the Trinity in the Unity
The Creator of the Universe.
Shamrock/Clover

America Needs Fatima 


"St. Patrick Driving Out the Snakes," Basilica mural in Rome.
James Quinn, adapt. from St. Patrick's Breastplate, 8th century.
Another version of St. Patrick's Breastplate

May the Strength of God guide us.
May the Power of God preserve us.
May the Wisdom of God instruct us.
May the Hand of God protect us.
May the Way of God direct us.
May the Shield of God defend us.
May the Angels of God guard us.
- Against the snares of the evil one.

May Christ be with us!
May Christ be before us!
May Christ be in us,
Christ be over all!

May Thy Grace, Lord,
Always be ours,
This day, O Lord, and forevermore. Amen


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

A “Binding Prayer” Seeking Heavenly Protection from the Evils of the Day

Image
Our Lady Help of Christians Our times with many social, cultural and geophysical catastrophes are often described as “apocalyptic”. Perhaps so, but certainly they are diabolic. It would be well to pray for one another, our priests, our Chapel and school, often, daily, that the lot of us be protected from evil forces seeking our confusion and destruction. Follows is a short “binding prayer” seeking heavenly protection from the evils of the day:  “Lord Jesus Christ, I pray that Thou wouldst cover us, our families, friends, communities, those who pray for us and their families and all our properties and possessions with Thy love and Thy Most Precious Blood and surround all of us with Thy heavenly Angels, Saints, and the mantle of our Blessed Mother. I ask thee to render all spirits ineffective and impotent in attempting to take revenge against any one of us in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.”
Read more

Prayer For Protection Through The Precious Blood Of Jesus

Image
Lord JESUS, by faith in your merits, I now take your precious blood and sprinkle it over myself and my family right from the crown of my head to the very soles of my feet. I claim total and complete protection for my life and my family. Lord JESUS, keep me free today from evil, sin, temptation, Satan’s attacks and afflictions, fear of darkness, fear of man, sickness, diseases, doubts, anger, all calamities and from all that is not of thy Kingdom. Fill me Lord JESUS with gift of your Holy SPIRIT and grant me the gift of wisdom, knowledge, understanding and discernment so that I will live today in your glory by doing that which is right. I praise you, Jesus I Thank you, Jesus I Love you, Jesus I Adore you, Jesus Holy Spirit, you makes me see everything, and shows me the way to reach my ideals, you who gives me the divine gift to forgive and forget the wrong that is done to me, and you who are in all instances of my life with me, I in this short dialogue w
Read more

Novena to St. Therese's 24 Glory Be to the Fathers

Image
"Until the end of the world I will spendmy heaven doing good upon the earth." St. Therese of the Child Jesus The Glory Be is said 24 times each day for nine days, in thanksgiving for all the blessings and favours given to St Therese of the Child Jesus during the 24 years of her life. Start the Novena each day with the following prayer: "Holy Trinity, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost, I thank Thee for all the blessings and favors Thou hast showered upon the soul of Thy servant Theresa of the Child Jesus, during the twenty-four years she spent here on earth, and in consideration of the merits of this Thy most beloved Saint, I beseech Thee to grant me this favor, if it is in accordance with Thy most Holy Will and is not an obstacle to my salvation." After this prayer, say the 24 Glory Be’s , between each of which should be included thei short prayer; “Saint Therese of the Child Jesus, pray for us” The Glory Be Prayer   Glory be
Read more