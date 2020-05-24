Mary Help of Christians and Padre Pio united to save a baby from a deadly virus




A Catholic family receives the arrival of their third child hopefully, but sadly he contracts a lethal virus. The newborn had three surgeries but the baby did not improve. Her desperate mother began to ask Padre Pio and the Virgin Mary for help, sure that they would listen. His parents could see him for only a few minutes during the day and through glass, a situation that further aggravated Silvia and her husband's pain. One day the Father went to visit his son with great sadness he sends him a kiss through the glass and goes to the exit door, looking down, and finds a stamp of the Virgin Mary Help of Christians. Something seemed strange because they always kept the hospital impeccably clean. He came back and asked a nurse to please put the stamp in the incubator where his son was. She kindly accepts your request. Upon leaving the hospital, the father felt an unusual serenity. He commented on what had happened to his wife and that same night she dreams of Padre Pio who, without speaking to her, only looked at her and smiled at her. The following day the parents were summoned by the doctors, who announced that their son had had inexplicably improved so much that in a few days he could be home with his other siblings.

The following year to thank Padre Pio for the miracle, the parents and the child went to visit the saint at San Giovanni Rotondo. When they arrive at the church, which is always full of the faithful; some volunteers without knowing them have them pass in front of all the people, to immediately arrive at the tomb of the saint.

At that moment an elderly Capuchin friar arrives, blesses the mother and takes the child in his arms saying: “Finally you brought me the child of the miracle, I thought I would never see him… and I would die without being able to give him a kiss and a special blessing. They made me wait so long, I was already worried. In any case, daughter, always pray and educate the child in the best possible way. He has a great mission in the world ”.
Before saying goodbye, the friar gives the mother a medal, to put on the Child, asking him to never take it off, because he will always protect him throughout his life.



Arriving home the boy sees a stamp of Padre Pio, and begins to call him: "grandfather, grandfather." His mother affectionately explains that the man in the image was Padre Pio and not his grandfather, to which the boy corrected her: "No, it is the grandfather, grandfather Pio."


Fuente: “Il mio Papa”, Año 6, número 39, pag. 64-67
Aleteia 

Comentarios

Publicar un comentario

Entradas más populares de este blog

Heaven opened by the practice of the three Hail Marys

Imagen
Catholictradition.org
One of the greatest means of salvation, and one of the surest signs of predestination, is unquestionably, the devotion to the Most Blessed Virgin Mary. All the holy doctors of the Church are unanimous in saying with St. Alphonsus Liguori: "A devout servant of Mary shall never perish."
The chief thing is to persevere faithfully until death in this devotion.
Can there be an easier or more adaptable practice for all than the recitation each day of three Ave Marias in honor of the privileges conferred by the Adorable Trinity on the Blessed Virgin?
One of the first to say the three Hail Marys and to recommend them to others was the illustrious St. Anthony of Padua. His special aim in this practice was to honor the spotless Virginity of Mary and to preserve a perfect purity of mind, heart and body in the midst of the dangers of the world. Many, like him, have felt its salutary effects.
Later on, St. Leonard of Port-Maurice, the celebrated missionary, had the t…
Leer más

Prayer for the Conversion of a Child To the Heart of Jesus

Imagen
O Heart of Jesus, I humbly prostrate myself before You, adoring You as the Heart of my Lord and my God! Pardon the sins by which I have offended You and rendered myself unworthy of Your mercies. For Your own sake, O Lord, for the honor and glory of Your infinite mercy, have pity on me! Hearken to my supplications for grace and salvation for my strayed child. From all eternity You have loved it and borne it in Your Heart. Have mercy on it. You will that it should be converted and live. Effect in it what You have decreed. You can do all that You will! You do not will the perdition of my child. Draw him (her) from the deep abyss into which he (she) has sunk. From Your cross You drew all to Yourself--loosen the bonds in which he (she) lies chained. You have bought him (her) at a great price --take possession of Your property. He (she) was once dedicated to You in holy Baptism--let not Your enemies rejoice longer over him (her.) You have opened in Your Church a fountain of pardon and g…
Leer más

The Chaplet of St. Michael

Imagen
St. Francis de Sales wrote that veneration of Michael is the greatest remedy against despising the rights of God and against insubordination, skepticism, and infidelity.


V. Oh God, come to my aid.
R. O Lord , make haste to help me.
Glory be to the Father, etc.
First Salutation
Through the intercession of St. Michael and the  Celestial Choir of Seraphim, may it please God to make us worthy to receive into our hearts the fire of His perfect charity, Amen.
 One Our Father and three Hail Marys.
Second Salutation
Through the intercession of Saint Michael and the Celestial choir of the Cherubim, may God grant us the grace to abandon the ways of sin and follow the path of Christian perfection. Amen.
One Our Father and three Hail Marys.
Third Salutation
Through the intercession of St. Michael and the  Celestial Choir of Thrones, may it please God to infuse into our hearts a true and earnest spirit of humility. Amen.
 One Our Father and three Hail Marys.
Fourth Salutation
Through the intercession of Saint…
Leer más