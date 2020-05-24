Mary Help of Christians and Padre Pio united to save a baby from a deadly virus

The following year to thank Padre Pio for the miracle, the parents and the child went to visit the saint at San Giovanni Rotondo. When they arrive at the church, which is always full of the faithful; some volunteers without knowing them have them pass in front of all the people, to immediately arrive at the tomb of the saint.





At that moment an elderly Capuchin friar arrives, blesses the mother and takes the child in his arms saying: “Finally you brought me the child of the miracle, I thought I would never see him… and I would die without being able to give him a kiss and a special blessing. They made me wait so long, I was already worried. In any case, daughter, always pray and educate the child in the best possible way. He has a great mission in the world ”.

Before saying goodbye, the friar gives the mother a medal, to put on the Child, asking him to never take it off, because he will always protect him throughout his life.













Arriving home the boy sees a stamp of Padre Pio, and begins to call him: "grandfather, grandfather." His mother affectionately explains that the man in the image was Padre Pio and not his grandfather, to which the boy corrected her: "No, it is the grandfather, grandfather Pio."