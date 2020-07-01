Invocations to the Precious Blood of Jesus




Precious Blood of Jesus, shed in the Circumcision, make me chaste of mind, heart and body.

Precious Blood, oozing from every pore in the Agony of Jesus, grant me to love above all things the holy and Adorable Will of God.

Precious Blood, flowing abundantly in the Scourging at the Pillar, inspire me with a keen sorrow for my sins and a love of suffering.

Precious Blood, falling in profusion from the Crown of Thorns, grant me a love of humiliations.

Precious Blood, furrowing the way to Calvary, fill me with courage to walk unfalteringly in the bloody footsteps of Jesus.

Precious Blood, shed so profusely in the Crucifixion of my Jesus, make me die entirely to self-love.

Precious Blood, shed to the very last drop by the opening of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, give me that generous love that sacrifices all for God.

Precious Blood, sacred source from whence flow all graces, apply Thine infinite merits to my soul.

Precious Blood, Whose virtue animates and vivifies our actions, apply Thine infinite merits to all our works.

Life-Giving Fountain, in which the soul fully slakes its thirst, saturate me with pure love.

O Divine Blood of my Jesus, I adore Thee from the depths of my heart. Thee I fervently invoke, for Thou art my salvation, and by Thee I hope to obtain the joys of Paradise.

Eternal Father, be merciful, for the sake of the Blood of Thine only-begotten Son; we beseech Thee, show us Thy mercy.

Most Precious Blood of Jesus, cry to the Heavenly Father for mercy for us, and deliver us.

Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Precious Blood in atonement for my sins and for the needs of Holy Church. 
                      

  Invocation in Honour of the Precious Blood of Our Lord

    Invocation in Honour of the Precious Blood of Our Lord

    We therefore pray Thee, help Thy servants: whom Thou hast redeemed with Thy Precious Blood.

