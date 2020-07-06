Prayer to St. Maria Goretti for Purity and Holiness

She is the Patron Saint of chastity, teenage girls, rape victims, crime victims and youth.





O St. Maria Goretti, strengthened by God’s grace, thou didst not hesitate, even at the age of eleven, to shed thy blood and sacrifice life itself to defend thy virginal purity. Look graciously on the unhappy human race that has strayed far from the path of eternal salvation. Teach us that courage and promptness in fleeing temptation that will help us avoid anything that could offend Jesus or stain our souls with sin. Obtain for us a great horror of impurity and of all sin, victory in temptation, comfort in the sorrows of life, and the grace which we earnestly beg of thee, so that we may live a holy life on earth and win eternal glory in Heaven. Amen.





Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father.







