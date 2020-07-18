St. Anne Prayer for Conversion of a Wayward Child

O holy mother, St. Anne, so rich in graces! Thou wilt never leave unheard the pleadings and tears of a mother who invokes thee for a wayward child. Thou knowest my grief and the anguish of my heart.

Look down with thy maternal eyes upon this poor erring child, and bring him/her back upon the way of salvation, that he/she may again serve God faithfully and thus obtain eternal happiness. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.